Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $28.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 4,250,475 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

