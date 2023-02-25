Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. Approximately 2,501,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,973 shares.The stock last traded at $125.82 and had previously closed at $128.45.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 157.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

