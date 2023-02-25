EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $37.80. 88,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 323,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

