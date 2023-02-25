DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Up 8% Following Earnings Beat

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.12. 1,234,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,286,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

