Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Trading Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.45. 359,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,198,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

