Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 10.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,488,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,938,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

MTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport Stock Down 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Matterport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matterport by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 412,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $883.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.58.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

