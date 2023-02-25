Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as high as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 33416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIP. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$195.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

