Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Curtiss-Wright traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $181.92, with a volume of 16046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

