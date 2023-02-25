AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 84859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMK. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

