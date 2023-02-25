Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 376886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

