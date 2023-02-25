McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $111.70 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 18682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.69%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

