Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $139.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 1750065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.