Transocean Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.93.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

