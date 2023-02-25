Lemonade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 4,375 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.