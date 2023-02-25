Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 228% compared to the average daily volume of 8,553 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.9 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

