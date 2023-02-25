ING Groep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 1,051 call options.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $13.67 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.