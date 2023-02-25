Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sigma Lithium Call Options (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 589% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of SGML stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
