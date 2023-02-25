Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 74,923 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 64,677 put options.

Nikola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $192,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,805. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

