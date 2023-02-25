Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.