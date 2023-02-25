ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $794.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.