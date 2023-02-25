Range Resources (RRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

