Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.56 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 6,171,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kosmos Energy

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 735 ($8.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.