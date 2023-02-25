TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TTI stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.76 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.56. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

