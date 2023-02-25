Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INN stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.
INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
