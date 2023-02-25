Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

