New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
New Mountain Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.
