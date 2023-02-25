New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 675,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

