Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

