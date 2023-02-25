CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

