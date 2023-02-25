CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
NYSE CAPL opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.
