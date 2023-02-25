FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FSK opened at $19.52 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
