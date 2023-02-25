FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.52 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

