Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.4 %
CGBD stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Carlyle Secured Lending
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
