Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

CGBD stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Several research analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.