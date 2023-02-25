Essential Utilities (WTRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

