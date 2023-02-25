AES (AES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.32 on Friday. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

Insider Transactions at AES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

