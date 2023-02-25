Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.
Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
