Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco Price Performance

NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

