ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

