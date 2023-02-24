United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.36 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,458,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
