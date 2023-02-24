United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.36 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,458,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

