MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.