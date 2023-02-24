MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
CSGP stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
