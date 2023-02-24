MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoStar Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.