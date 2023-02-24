MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $294.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

