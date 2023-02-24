The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

