United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $255.25, but opened at $239.56. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $248.81, with a volume of 321,250 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.71%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total value of $1,746,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,458,049. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day moving average is $245.20.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Recommended Stories

