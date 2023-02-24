National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $81,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

NSA opened at $40.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

