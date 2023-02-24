Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 3.1 %

Glaukos stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

