Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

