Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 246.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

