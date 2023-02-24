Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

