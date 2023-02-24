Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

