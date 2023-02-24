Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

