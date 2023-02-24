UBS Group Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

