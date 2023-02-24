Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

