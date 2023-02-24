Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

