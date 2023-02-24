Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

