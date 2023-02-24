Stephens Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $200.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $173.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

